‘Transplant’ star hopes to give audiences a new perspective

(NBC) — The medical drama “Transplant” premiered to rave reviews and big ratings in Canada this past winter.

Now, the journey of an immigrant trying to prove himself in his new homeland will try to prove itself with American viewers when the show debuts on NBC.

A catastrophic collision provides the catalyst. A Syrian-trained doctor, denied the chance to practice in his new country, gets an impromptu opportunity to demonstrate his skills.

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Hamza Haq as Bashir Hamed, Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc, Kenny Wong asArnold De Luca– (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: John Hannah as Dr. Jed Bishop — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hame — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Tell Me Who You Are” Episode 102 — Pictured: Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Tell Me Who You Are” Episode 102 — Pictured: Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Tell Me Who You Are” Episode 102 — Pictured: Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

TRANSPLANT — “Tell Me Who You Are” Episode 102 — Pictured: Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

“Bash is a character who’s existed in every single show, except we never get to see his story,” says ‘Transplant’ star Hamza Haq. “So, this is that story. We’re hoping audiences will finally see a different perspective to which they’re not accustomed and take away something positive.”

