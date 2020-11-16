Transition delay impacting COVID-19 response

(NBC News) President Trump admitted on Twitter Sunday that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election…then quickly reversed course declaring “I concede nothing” and “I won the election,” while repeating unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is still blocking President-elect Biden’s access to intelligence briefings, and his team isn’t authorized to work with the government on vaccine distribution plans.

“We need to be talking to them as quickly as possible. You know, it’s great to have a vaccine. But vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives,” says Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Early Monday drug maker Moderna announced they have a vaccine ready for emergency approval that’s nearly 95 percent effective. Pfizer made a similar announcement last week.

Eleven million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, and that number is growing daily.

