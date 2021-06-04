Trail of leaves leads police to suspected plant thief in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a recent porch thief to contact them.

Kettering Police told 2 NEWS a man was arrested Thursday in connection with the theft of potted plants and decorations from porches between May 29 and June 1. Police said the man stole several hundred dollars worth of these items in the area of Orchard Drive and Hazelwood Avenue.

According to police, tips led officers to a Kettering apartment where they found a car with “plant matter” inside. A trail of leaves led police to the suspect’s door where he was arrested. The man has since been released and could face theft charges.

KPD said on Facebook anyone in the Kettering or Oakwood area that is a victim of the recent “plant bandit” to report the thefts accordingly. KPD said it has returned more than $1,000 worth of stolen items to the rightful owners but still has some unclaimed items to return.