Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Toyota recalls 2.9M vehicles; airbags may not inflate

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cars for sale at the Toyota dealership in Manchester, N.H., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP) — Toyota is recalling about 2.9 million cars in the U.S. because the airbags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain 2011-2019 Corollas, the 2011 to 2013 Matrix, the 2012 through 2018 Avalon and the 2013 to 2018 Avalon Hybrid.

Toyota says the airbag control computer may not be properly protected against electrical interference. That can lead to incomplete airbag deployment or failure to inflate in a crash.

In most cases, Toyota dealers will install a noise filter between the airbag control computer and a wiring harness.

In some cases, dealers will inspect the computer to determine if it needs the filter.

Owners will be notified by mid-March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools