Toy Story plush toy recalled

Disney has issued a recall for one of the toys released in conjunction with the new Toy Story 4 movie.

The Forky 11″ plush toy has been recalled due to a possible choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the commission, the toy’s “googly” plastic eyes can detach, which poses a choking hazard to children.

The toy under recall has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of one foot, and the “googly” eyes.

Parents who purchased the toys should immediately take the toy away from their children and return it to any Disney Store location for a full refund.

So far, no injuries have been reported.