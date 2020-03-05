Tornado went 50.25 miles through three Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a long-track tornado occurred Tuesday morning in Middle Tennessee. The path of this tornado stretched 50.25 miles across Davidson, Wilson, and Smith counties. A separate tornado moved through Putnam County. The National Weather Service is still surveying the area around Cookeville. More information on the path of that tornado will be published when available.

RELATED: Track 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage on interactive map

The tornado touched down near John C. Tune Airport and tracked continuously east through North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville, and continued on into Donelson, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, and Lebanon. The tornado lifted just 3.5 miles west of Gordonsville.

The damage near John C. Tune, North Nashville, and Germantown was rated as EF-2 damage. The tornado strengthened in East Nashville with confirmed EF-3 damage. EF-3 damage has also been confirmed in Donelson, Hermitage, and Mt. Juliet.