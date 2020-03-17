Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’ takes fans into an alternate reality

(WCMH) — With only two episodes left this season, tonight’s installment of “This Is Us,” entitled, “After the Fire,” promises to take fans on a new path. A path in which Pearson patriarch, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), survived the disastrous “crockpot” fire.

Last week’s show ended with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) imagining how he could have stopped his father from going back into their burning house. Tonight, we will see the continuation of that alternate reality, and possibly how it might have helped Randall deal better with his emotions throughout his life.

In the photos released below, we see a teenage Randall (Niles Fitch), meeting his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones), years before the timeline that played out in Season 1. And, we also see Jack being instrumental in this reunion.

THIS IS US — “After the Fire” Episode 417 — Pictured: (l-r) Niles Fitch as Randall, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “After the Fire” Episode 417 — Pictured: Ron Cephas Jones as William — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “After the Fire” Episode 417 — Pictured: (l-r) Ron Cephas Jones as William, Niles Fitch as Randall — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

One thing viewers can be sure about this parallel universe — the storylines will be just as gut-wrenching and emotional as the show’s current path. What is not certain is how long the writers will stay in this world, in a series known for jaw-dropping plot twists.

“This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC4, followed by NBC hit medical drama “New Amsterdam.”

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. “This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.

“This is Us also stars Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon, Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas, Eris Baker as Tess Pearson, Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson, Lyric Ross as Deja, Asante Blackk as Malik Hodges and Griffin Dunne as Nicholas “Nicky” Pearson.