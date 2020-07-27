Tonight’s ‘Dateline’ explores a ‘twisted murder-for-hire plot’

(NBC News) — Tonight on “Dateline”, when Meghan Verikas falls in love with successful Houston doctor Leon Jacob, the relationship ends up taking a turn for the worse. After she breaks up with him, she finds out she might be the target of a murder-for-hire plot.

The episode “Twisted in Texas” features interviews with Meghan Verikas, Meghan’s ex-boyfriend Leon Jacobs and more.

Here’s a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

In the beginning, it was heady, fun.

MEGHAN VERIKAS: he is very charming.

She was swept away.

MEGHAN VERIKAS: I don’t think I’ve ever had somebody tell me I’m beautiful that much.

But without warning, it all turned from love story to crime story.

MAGGIE WHITLEY: He’s a relentless tsunami.

SAMANTHA KNECHT: He doesn’t care who he affects.

ANDREA CANNING: This is, like, out of a movie?

MEGHAN VERIKAS: It is. It is.

A thriller.

AERIAL WASHINGTON: I ran across the street yelling, “Leave her alone.”

With secret recordings.

LEON JACOB: I want her gone.

A fake death, and another death, that was all too real.

ANGELA HUDSON: Awful. Never should’ve happened, none of it.

Watch “Dateline: Twisted in Texas” tonight on NBC4 at 10 p.m., followed by “NBC4 at 11.”

Dateline is NBC’s signature newsmagazine, bringing viewers storytelling at its best. The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.