Tonight’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ thrills with jaw-dropping acts

Tonight on an all-new "America's Got Talent," the auditions continue with acts that surprise and thrill the audience and judges alike.

Singer Luca Di Stefano from Catania, Italy stuns everyone with his deep baritone version of Marvin Gaye’s R&B classic, “Let’s Get it On,” prompting Heidi Klum to turn to Sofia Vergara and exclaim, “That’s his voice? That’s crazy.”

Equally remarkable is dancer Noah Epps’ mind-bending double-jointed performance that defies human anatomy. The costume, make-up and music track only add to the effect. And what happens on stage is not easily forgotten.

Watch “AGT” tonight on NBC4 at 8 p.m. with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and new judge Sofia Vergara.

