Tonight’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ full of surprises

(WCMH) — Tonight on an all-new “America’s Got Talent,” auditions continue with some unexpected acts. The crowd goes wild when bodybuilder, Dr. Josefina Monsterio, from Vero Beach, Florida gets host Terry Crews to join her on stage.

Dr. Josefina D. Monasterio, who is in her 70s, is a self-described, “Lifestyle Changes and Personal Development Educator, Rejuvenation Expert©, Bodybuilding Champion, Published Author, and TV host.” Monasterio also proves herself to be an energetic and entertaining performer.

Another surprising twist to tonight’s show is the addition of guest judge Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family” fame. Stonestreet joins former castmate Sofia Vergara, as well as creator and executive producer Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel at the judges’ table with Terry Crews hosting the show.

Another performance to watch for is Australian singer Annie Jones. Her amazing, powerful voice defies her age and thrills the audience and judges.

The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send any of tonight’s acts directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4, followed by an all-new episode of “World of Dance” at 10 p.m.

Contestants

Tuesday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Annie Jones Singer, Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Ty Barnett Comedian, Hometown: Chicago, IL, Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Symphoknee Musician, Hometown: Newbury Park, CA

Shaquira McGrath Singer, Hometown: Crawford, Georgia, Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Xtreme Dance Force Dance Group, Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Winston Magician, Hometown: Venezuela

Art Acro Variety/Other, Hometown: Russia

Lewis Shilvock Dancer, Hometown: Australia

Bone Breakers Dance Group, Hometown: Conakry, Guinea, Current City: Atlanta, Detroit, Houston

Jesse Kramer Singer, Hometown: Avon, Indiana, Current City: Nashville, TN

Serban Cioca Singer, Hometown: Romania, Current City: Los Angeles, CA

The AAAs Dance Group, Hometown: Montreal, Canada

Josefina Body Builder, Hometown: Vero Beach, Florida

Alan Silva Aerial / Movement, Hometown: Brazil, Current City: Las Vegas, NV



About “America’s Got Talent”

Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.