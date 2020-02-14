1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Coshocton County Perry County

Tonight on ‘Dateline’— ‘Where are the Children?’ the story you haven’t seen yet

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Tonight, “Dateline” investigates the case of two Idaho children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who vanished last September. This two-hour broadcast will take you across five states and more than 5,000 miles.

It is the first comprehensive primetime special on this bizarre mystery making national headlines.

See exclusive footage of “Dateline” tracking down the children’s mother, Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell, at a Hawaiian resort just days after they were questioned by the Kauai Police Department.

Keith Morrison describes it as “a mystery, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Watch “Dateline” tonight on NBC4 starting at 9 p.m., right after “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools