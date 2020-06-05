Tonight on ‘Dateline: Before the Storm’ a mystery emerges in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

(NBC NEWS) — Tonight on “Dateline,” Crystal McDowell, a mother of two, vanishes as Hurricane Harvey strikes. Her cousin Jade seeks answers for her disappearance, and after a major break in the case, it is clear that Crystal is the victim of something sinister.

Hear from Crystal McDowell’s niece, investigators on the case and more.

Here’s a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report on this Baytown, Texas murder:

Blessed with the trifecta of looks, smarts, and charm, Crystal was a favorite with both her real estate clients and co-workers. Her main passion though was her two children. And the love she had for them is obvious to see. The love for her husband, though, was not as strong. After ten years of marriage, Crystal split with husband, steve McDowell, but the re-model of her new home ended up taking longer than the divorce. And this is where crystal’s life story gets complicated. While she waited to get the keys to a place of her own, Crystal continued to live with her now ex-husband. Like I said, complicated.

DENNIS MURPHY: Tell me about the divorce, Jade. Who wanted out? Which one of them?

JADE: Crystal for sure.

DENNIS MURPHY: So she gave him his walking papers.

JADE: Yes.

DENNIS MURPHY: And how did he take it?

JADE: Not well.

