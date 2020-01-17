Tonight on ‘Dateline’— a childhood memory reignites a murder investigation

(NBC) — Tonight on ‘Dateline’, the unsolved murder of a bartender — that took decades to unravel.

“When you look at a crime scene like this — you can tell if there’s a lot of anger — a lot of anger inside somebody to do something like that.”

CJ Ryan, Investigator

Keith Morrison follows the investigation that was reignited decades later when a witness revealed an image seared deep in her memory when she was just 9-years-old.

Watch ‘Dateline: The Black Candle Confession’, tonight on NBC4 at 9 p.m. right after ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.”

