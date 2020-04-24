Tom Hanks sends letter, typewriter to Australian boy bullied over his name, Corona

TAMPA (CNN) – Tom Hanks has gifted an Australian boy a typewriter.

While the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, were quarantined with coronavirus in Australia — an eight-year-old wrote a letter to the couple.

He told them he was being bullied because of his name which is Corona De Vries.

Hanks decided to give Corona the typewriter he had brought with him to Australia which just happens to be made by the brand Corona.

Hanks told Corona to ask an adult how the typewriter works and write him back using it.

Hanks signed the letter with a quote from his “Toy Story” franchise “P.S. You got a friend in ME!”

