Together until the end: Hospital hosts wedding for dying cancer patient

(WFIE/NBC News) The tears didn’t stop flowing in the small quaint chapel inside Evansville, Indiana’s Deaconess Hospital as Judith and Junior Horton exchanged their wedding vows.

The couple has shared a beautiful bond, one that has endured the hard times over the last 15 years. It cannot be broken nor shaken, despite both being diagnosed with cancer.

Junior’s diagnosis has only given him a few days left with his bride.

“He’s a very caring person,” Judith says. “When I first got diagnosed, I was ready to go before him because he took good care of me.”

She says their love has perseverance and a little bit of patience.

