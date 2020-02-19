Toddler hugs pizza-delivery driver in sweet moment caught on video

WEST WARWICK, RI (CNN) — Who hasn’t wanted to hug the pizza-delivery driver?

For one Rhode Island toddler, the delivery of food was too much of a good thing not to give a hug. But the impact it had on the delivery driver was much more.

Lindsey Sheely caught the moment on her doorbell camera.

Lindsey Sheely: “I put it up on my Instagram because we thought it was funny and cute,” Sheely told WLNE.

What Sheely didn’t know at the time, is what that moment meant for Ryan Catterson, the delivery man.

“After losing my daughter this past week it touched me because it was like she was there…and it just meant a ton to me,” said Catterson.

Catterson’s 16-year-old daughter, who lived with his ex-wife in California, struggled with mental health and recently passed away unexpectedly.

The video of his hug with the toddler made its way to Catterson, and he reached out to tell Sheely how much it meant.

“It’s going to be tough not going to be able to hug her again.”

For Catterson, it’s a hug that lasted just a few seconds, but was a moment he’ll never let go.

“A lot of people are commenting that may have been her looking out for me. Those words mean something. Maybe she’s there.”