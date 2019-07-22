Toddler found safe after riding battery-powered tractor to county fair

RUSH CITY, Minn. (WCMH) — A Minnesota toddler has lost his driving privileges after a trip to the county fair.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s office says the 2-year-old boy drove a battery powered John Deere tractor to the county fair. Deputies found the boy and returned him home safely.

KARE reported the child lives about a block and a half from the fairgrounds. He had seen the rides being constructed while riding in his parents’ car. After the fair opened, he went to check it out.

Police said he drove the tractor down the sidewalk, through a back gate to the fairgrounds, navigated the crowd and pulled up to the Tilt-a-Whirl.

Police said the boy’s dad immediately pulled the battery from the tractor when he picked up his son.