Toddler finds gun in sofa, accidentally shoots young sister

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister after finding a gun that had been hidden between sofa cushions by a family friend.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Saturday that the girl was in “exceptionally” critical condition.

Investigators say the gun was brought into the Lakeland, Florida, home by one of three men who had gathered Friday night to watch TV.

Judd says 23-year-old Kevonte’ Wilson told investigators he had placed the gun between sofa cushions so that it would be hidden from the children.

He was arrested on charges of failing to safely store a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of marijuana.