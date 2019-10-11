COLUMBUS (CNN/WCMH) — Today is National Coming Out Day!

Many people choose this day to come out to family and friends as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

It’s a day for people to also share their coming out stories to help others through the process.

The Human Rights Campaign says National Coming Out Day was first observed in 1988.

“Thirty-one years ago, on the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, we first observed National Coming Out Day as a reminder that one of our most basic tools is the power of coming out. One out of every two Americans has someone close to them who is gay or lesbian. For transgender people, that number is only one in 10,” the Human Rights Campaign said on its website.

About half of all Americans have someone close to them who is gay or lesbian.

In honor of National Coming Out Day, here are a few standout coming out moments in pop culture from the last year.

Janelle Monáe

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of #NationalComingOutDay, @HRC honors @JanelleMonae who, in coming out as a “queer Black woman in America,” jump-started an international conversation about bisexual and pansexual identities. #NCOD pic.twitter.com/ezN1XIL6UX — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 2, 2018

Josie Totah

https://t.co/Ltz8ttemoB For so long I’ve been trying to hide who I was. And I did it in fear. In fear that I wouldn’t be accepted or loved. I know now more than ever I’m ready to take the step to becoming myself. I am Transgender and this is my story. — josie totah (@josietotah) August 20, 2018

Kehlani

.@HRC is proud to honor openly queer singer, songwriter and dancer @Kehlani ahead of #NationalComingOutDay.



Thank you for continuing to raise important conversations about queerness and sexual fluidity with your voice & through your art. #NCOD pic.twitter.com/hX3aqgfUca — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 6, 2018

Jessica Platt

Renitta Shannon

On this National Coming Out Day, we are so pleased to share this post from State Representative Renitta Shannon and why… Posted by Georgia Equality on Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Joey Pollari