Today in History for March 18th

March 18th 1965 – Alexei Leonov becomes the first man to walk in space. The cosmonaut from what was then the Soviet Union, leaves his Voskhod 2 capsule secured by a tether. Astronaut Ed White makes the first American spacewalk months later.

1922 – In India, Mahatma Gandhi is sentenced to prison for civil disobedience. It’s part of his long struggle for Indian independence from British colonial rule. Gandhi is released after serving two years behind bars.

1940 – Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler and Italy’s Benito Mussolini meet at the Brenner Pass in the Alps bordering Austria and Italy. That’s where Mussolini agrees that his country will enter WWII on Germany’s side and against Britain and France.

2005 – Doctors in Florida, acting on a state judge’s order, removed the feeding tube of brain-damaged Terri Schiavo.  George Felos is the attorney for Terri’s husband Michael, who fought with Schiavo’s parents in court over removing the tube.

“It was an emotional occasion. Prayers were said at the time.”

Schiavo dies 13 days later.

In 2001 – Musician John Phillips of the 60’s group “The Mamas and the Papas” dies in Los Angeles. He was 65.

