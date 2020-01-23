Time is running out to get to ‘The Good Place’

Tonight is the next-to-last episode of NBC’s Thursday comedy, ‘The Good Place.’

It will pick up where last week’s episode left off with the main characters, after four seasons of twists, turns and detours, finally riding a hot air balloon to the honest-to-goodness ‘Good Place.’

But fans realize things are never as simple as they seem with this show, so the cast members are especially anxious for viewers to see what’s in store.

‘The Good Place’ airs tonight on NBC4 at 8:30 p.m., following ‘Superstore.’

Next week’s series finale is going to be followed immediately by a special edition of ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, talking with the entire ‘Good Place’ cast.