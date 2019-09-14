Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6 million to Hurricane Dorian disaster relief

ORLAND (WCMH) — Golfer Tiger Woods and Singer Justin Timberlake have pledged to donate $6 million to Hurricane Dorian disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Woods announced on Twitter he has partnered with Timberlake, Nexus Luxury Collection, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and members from the ALBANY community to establish the One Bahamas Fund.

They will match dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised, Woods said.

“Help us turn this first $6 million into $12 million, and join our efforts to restore and rebuild The Bahamas,” Woods tweeted

Timberlake said on Instagram the money will be used to support the restoration and rebuilding of the Bahamas island and its community.

“The damage and devastation the residents are facing after #HurricaneDorian is unfathomable so we’re matching dollar for dollar the … next $6 million raised. If you give $1 we’ll match it so we can hopefully turn that $6 million into $12 million, together,” Timberlake said.

“The Bahamas is a really special place to me. I’ve spent a lot of time there over the years, both with my family and in the studio so I want to do all I can to help and I hope you will too.”

The fund has already raised more than $6 million, according to the One Bahamas Fund website.

Many celebrities and corporations have raised money and offered other services to help the Bahamas recover from the devastation.

Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan recently announced he is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas, according to The Associated Press.

Jordan said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy that he’s “devastated” at the destruction in the Bahamas, adding “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Jordan, who owns property and frequently visits the Bahamas, says as the recovery and relief efforts continue he will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify nonprofit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, an “adoptive son” of the Bahamas, vowed last week to assist in the Hurricane Dorian disaster relief efforts.

Perry said on Facebook: “To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine agin (sic).”

Bacardi plans to donate $1 million in cash and provide other assistance toward Hurrican Dorian disaster relief and recovery efforts.

The Bahamas became the family-owned company’s adopted home in the early 1960s, but Bacardi no longer has facilities there, officials said.

“We have never forgotten the incredible kindness of the Bahamian people and the important role they played in the history of our company,” said Facundo L. Bacardi, Chairman of family-owned Bacardi Limited in a press release on the company’s website. “We hope in a small way to contribute to the rebuilding of this great country in the face of this tragedy just as The Bahamas helped Bacardi rebuild nearly 60 years ago.”