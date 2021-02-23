Tiger Woods injured in Los Angeles rollover crash

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WCMH) — Tiger Woods was extricated from a vehicle Tuesday morning after a crash near Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff, it happened around 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The sheriff’s office said Tiger Woods was extricated from a vehicle using the ‘Jaws of Life’ and taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” his manager, Mark Steinberg, told the Associated Press. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle sustained major damage in the single-vehicle crash.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. One tweet on Monday showed him in a cart smiling with David Spade.

According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as David Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

Instagram photos and videos posted Monday show Woods with David Spade and Dwayne Wade.

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.