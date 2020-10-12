Tickets for the Polar Express go on sale to the public Wednesday

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – Tickets for the Polar Express train ride go on sale soon.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced the rides would be happening this year in a recent update.

For members, tickets went on sale September 22. For non-members it is October 14.

It is a popular event every year. This year, train capacity has been reduced 50% due to coronavirus, so getting a ticket will be even harder.

Seating capacity on all train cars has been reduced by half, and groups will be staggered so they’re at least six feet apart.

Guests will get a temperature check and be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

Masks will also be required for everyone over the age of 2, except while eating or drinking.

The Polar Express will run from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, December 20.

Tickets can only be purchased online and in groups of four or six.