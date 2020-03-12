Thunderstorms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing 5

Live Now
by: The Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say thunderstorms packing heavy rains and lightning caused widespread flooding across Egypt, killing at least five people and injuring five others. The storm Thursday came as officials shuttered schools, government offices, and an airport. A child died and five people were injured when floods demolished their houses in a rural area in the southern province of Qena, where lightning-ignited several fires. Also in Qena, a motorist was killed when storm winds blew his car into a canal. Photos and video footage from around the country of flooded roads damaged bus shelters and broken windows circulated on social media.

