Three stabbed on Greyhound bus in Pa.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (CNN) — A terrifying ride for passengers on a Greyhound bus in Pennsylvania.

A Lancaster County district attorney said it appears a 31-year-old man snapped and stabbed three people on the bus.

A nighttime bus route from Pittsburgh to New York turned chaotic Monday night along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“This is terrifying obviously to the passengers, certainly, and to the entire community,” said Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman.

Pennsylvania State Police said Phillip Giletto, 31, pulled out a switchblade and randomly started stabbing passengers on board a Greyhound bus.

“This is not something you would expect,” Stedman said.

Court documents paint a horrifying picture of the scene onboard.

The first victim, leaning forward in his seat, when Giletto allegedly stabbed him three times before stabbing another man three times, then cutting a woman.

“It sounds like it just happened out of the blue,” Stedman said.

Just as quickly as the stabbings happened, Stedman said a good samaritan jumped from his seat, grabbed the suspect by the wrist as he was attempting to continue the carnage.

“He actually stopped him from stabbing and killing one of the individuals and then other passengers jumped in,” Stedman said.

Those other passengers were able to subdue Giletto until state police could respond.

It was a scary situation that could have been much more tragic if not for the help of some brave bystanders.

“I am certainly proud of the courage of the individuals involved,” Stedman said.

State police are still investigating the incident, but right now, they don’t believe the suspect knew any of the victims or that any event motivated the attacks.

Greyhound officials said they are helping police with the investigation.