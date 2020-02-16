Three shot at restaurant owned by ‘Housewives Star’

ATLANTA, GA (WSB) — Police say violence broke out at a restaurant owned by a reality star.

According to police, a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant and shot another man in East Point on Valentine’s day.

Police continued to say, that two bystanders were hit and all three victims are expected to be okay.

The owners of the establishment released a statement via Instagram, ” An evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately, turned into something quite different. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted,” said Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker, owners of the Old Lady Gang.

According to officials, they do not know the motive behind the crime and believe it was an isolated incident.