Live Now
LIVE: Ryan Day, players on OSU’s 48-7 win over Nebraska

Three injured in helicopter crash at Pennsylvania fair

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU)UPDATE: According to police, three people were on board a helicopter that crashed at the Bloomsburg Fair Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the C lot. There were no fatalities. The three people on board were a pilot and two passengers. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The FAA will investigate in the morning. The helicopter involved was the one that normally takes people on tours at the fair.

————————————————————————————–

A helicopter crash has been reported at the Bloomsburg Fair.

The helicopter made contact with parked cars. We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools