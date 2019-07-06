Thousands ride in memory of seven bikers killed in New Hampshire crash

RANDOLPH, New Hampshire (CNN) — There was a huge show of support in New Hampshire Saturday for seven bikers killed in a crash last month.

More than 3,000 motorcyclists came out to be part of the Ride for the Fallen.

The victims of the crash were military veterans and their family and friends.

Members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club observed a moment of silence at what is now a growing memorial for the five patch holders and two supporters killed two weeks ago.

“I’ll never forget the little boy that came up and planted the first flags up there. And look what’s over there now,” said one of the club’s members.

The Jarheads is a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.

The meeting in Randolph comes after a long and emotional journey that spanned miles of interstate and back roads lined with supporters.

“That was something else. To see every – oh my God, we spanned for miles,” said the member.

The ride for the fallen seven began at the Broken Spoke in Laconia, N.H., where thousands met up to ride together, humbling one motorcyle club member who marveled at the turn out, which was initially generated by one Facebook post.

“The support for my club brothers that lost their lives and their old ladies – the outpouring of support has been something I’ve never seen the likes of in my entire life.”

T-shirts and stickers were sold to raise money for the victims’ families as strangers from across the country came together as a new family.

“On behalf of the Jarheads MC, thank you doesn’t even begin to cut it.”

The 23-year-old pick up truck driver charged with striking the bikers pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. He remains in jail.

Those killed were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.