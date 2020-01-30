Live Now
Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis expected to plead guilty to charges
Thousands kept on Italy cruise ship, two ill

by: The Associated Press

Angelica Diaz places a candle at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Six-thousand passengers were being held on a cruise ship off Italy on Thursday while doctors checked on two tourists from Hong Kong who had a fever, the Red Cross said.

The pair becoming ill sparked fears they could have contracted a new virus, Italian media said.

The Red Cross was on hand in case the tourists need to be transferred to the special hospital in Rome – the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

It comes as China counted 170 deaths from the new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation.

The new virus is from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.

