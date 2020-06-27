Thousands gather in Denver to protest Elijah McClain’s death

File-In this June 6, 2020, file photo, a demonstrator gestures while joining hundreds of others at a rally for Elijah McClain outside city hall in Aurora, Colo. McClain died in August 2019 after being stopped by three Aurora Police Department officers while walking through the east Denver suburb of Aurora. (Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside a suburban Denver police building Saturday to call for justice in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police last year.

McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was later declared brain dead and removed from life support.

McClain’s death last August has prompted a handful of small protests over the last 10 months, but his case has garnered renewed attention amid a global outcry sparked by George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

The Denver Post reports Saturday’s demonstrations in Aurora were organized by the Denver chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.