‘This Is Us’ returns after Election Day break to tackle race and family

(NBC) — After an Election Day break “This Is Us” returns for a new episode tonight.

The show’s second season premiere got many people talking.

Among the most buzzed-about scenes was one between Sterling K. Brown’s character Randall and his adopted sister Kate, played by Chrissy Metz, where he talks to her about the rare discussions of race within their family.

“It was confrontational, you know, and it was uncomfortable, and I think it was sort of exactly representative of how difficult it is for people of different cultures and racial backgrounds to address these things in a head-on way,” Brown says.

Watch “This Is Us” tonight on NBC4 at 9 p.m.

About “This Is Us”

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. “This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.