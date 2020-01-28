‘This is Us’ goes deeper with Kevin in dramatic ‘Big Three Trilogy’

They say good things come in threes, and three special episodes of ‘This is Us’ are no exception! Tonight, part two of the three-part event dubbed ‘The Big Three Trilogy’ will air at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

Each episode of ‘The Big Three Trilogy’ takes a deeper look at one of the Pearson triplets; Randall, Kevin, and Kate. Tonight’s ‘A Hell of a Week: Part 2’ puts brother Kevin front and center in the storyline.

THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Two” Episode 412 — Pictured: Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Kevin makes a return to where it all began for the Pearsons, with a trip back to Pittsburgh. We know that he is going to his ex-wife’s mother’s funeral but, in true ‘This is Us’ fashion, not everything is revealed. However, fans are also promised to get a major dose of romance as a new teaser video asks, “Is this Kevin’s great love story?”

And, yes, that is M. Night Shyamalan in the clip above. The director of ‘The Sixth Sense’ is making another guest star appearance as himself.