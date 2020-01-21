‘This is Us’ cliffhanger leads to new revelations about Randall

(NBC) — ‘This is Us’ left fans with a massive cliffhanger last week. The episode ended with Randall discovering an intruder in his home.

That moment leads into tonight’s ‘Randall-centric’ episode focusing on the character’s dealing with stress and anxiety throughout his life.

It’s compounded now by him having to keep news of his mother’s declining health secret from his siblings.

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall explains, “I think that that decline and the keeping of the secret causes things to sort of be exacerbated in a way. I think, you live, not live for these moments, but you depend on your siblings to be able to share the responsibility of now what do we do? And Randall having to keep it to himself, that’s a tough thing for him to do.”

‘This is Us’ airs tonight at 9 p.m., followed by a new episode of ‘New Amsterdam’.