‘This can be life-changing:’ DeAngelo Williams covers costs of 500 mammograms to honor late mother

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams is continuing to honor his mother by covering the costs of mammograms for women around the country.

According to TODAY, Williams mother passed away back in 2014 from breast cancer. She was just 53 years old. All four of his aunts also died from the disease before the age of 50.

Since 2015, Williams has been able to pay for over 500 mammograms at hospitals in several states with help from his non-profit, The DeAngelo Foundation.

This is dedicated to my mom, my aunts & women everywhere affected by Breast Cancer. I love you. #WeAreInThisTogetherhttps://t.co/bAwaanlfzV — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 11, 2015

“To be able to help all these women is amazing. This can be life-changing for these women,” Williams said in a statement to TODAY. “We are enabling them to get this care that no one should ever be denied or not have access to.”

