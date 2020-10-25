Thief takes roadside egg stand

(WJAR/NBC News) A Rhode Island community is rallying around Guy Daniels after a thief took off with his roadside egg stand.

The stand was set up in front of his driveway.

It’s an “on your honor” system. People can leave their money, make change, and take the eggs home.

“We don’t make a lot of money. It’s $3 a dozen eggs and it’s just for fun it gives us something to do,” Daniels says.

When Daniels went outside Wednesday morning, he said everything was gone.

“The refrigerator, the money, the eggs: gone, stolen,” he says. “That was really cold-hearted, I would’ve given it to them if they asked for it, if they knocked on my door.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/34nWhF2