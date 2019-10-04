These 35 retailers will not open on Thanksgiving Day

TAMPA (Tribune Media Wire/WFLA) – Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will have big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers have decided to close their doors this year.

According to the New York Times, the decision for these retailers to remain closed on this holiday is part of the latest evolution in retail industry’s scramble to figure out how to compete with the high demands of the holiday shopping season.

After in-store Thanksgiving Day sales sagged in recent years, many companies have decided the bad publicity attached with making employees work the holiday is no longer worth it.

Below is a list of major retailers who will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

American Girl

AT&T (Customer Service Closed; Select Retail Locations Closed)

Babies “R” Us

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond (Select Locations)

Burlington

Cabela’s

Costco

Crate and Barrel

DSW

GameStop

Guitar Center

hhgregg

H & M

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods (Allow employees to spend time with family)

IKEA

Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Sam’s Club

Staples

T.J. Maxx (Allow employees to spend time with family)

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday.

The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—would close for Thanksgiving. Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.