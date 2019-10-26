Therapy dogs in love tie the knot

MANSFIELD, Texas (CNN Newsource) — Two golden retrievers in Texas tied the knot Friday — and it was adorable.

Peaches and Duke work together at Methodist Mansfields Physical Medicine Department.

They are therapy dogs and reportedly like to snuggle and sneak kisses here and there.

One of the hospital’s pastors performed the ceremony — there was even cake and a reception.

The dogs help patients focus on their rehabilitation, the simple act of petting them can improve patients’ strength and range of motion.