‘The Voice Holiday Celebration’ rings in the season on NBC

(NBC) — Tonight, NBC is airing a collection of holiday performances and pieces from the past 18 seasons of “The Voice” on “The Voice Holiday Celebration.”
An array of “Voice” coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the “Voice” family will perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites.
Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.
Watch "The Voice Holiday Celebration," tonight on NBC4 at 8 p.m.
About “The Voice”
Four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season.
Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum global superstar Gwen Stefani returns to “The Voice” to join acclaimed coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the iconic red chairs for Season 19. Carson Daly returns as host.
The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.
For the first time ever, this season’s Blind Auditions will feature a virtual audience with fans participating from across the country.