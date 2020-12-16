‘The Voice’ crowns its season 19 winner

(NBC) – “The Voice” has a new champion, season 19 wrapped up last night, and it produced a couple of firsts.

14-year-old Carter Rubin shocked Gwen Stefani in the blind auditions, but no shock in the season finale of “The Voice.”

The now 15-year-old came away with the season 19 crown beating out team Blake’s Jim Ranger.

“My dreams have become a reality and I’m here and I can’t believe I won,” expressed Rubin.

Rubin’s coach says the teen’s talent and composure amazed her all season.

“I’m still learning about Carter and being blown away by how smart, and how, like, well-spoken and thoughtful and how connected you are with your heart,” said Stefani.

Last night also gave the coach and student the chance to duet for the first time.

“It was so much fun with all the dancers and the set and everything,” said Rubin. “And that was probably like, the most fun I’ve had on the show.”

Stefani’s first coaching win came at the expense of her fiance.

“Blake’s won enough times,” teased Stefani. “It’s my turn.”

The one thing missing from Rubin’s celebration – hugs.

“We were like this,” Rubin said motioning with his hands in an empty hug gesture. “The entire season was like that.”

But even a pandemic couldn’t completely spoil the celebration.

In addition to it being Stefani’s first win, Rubin is also the youngest male winner in the show’s history.

Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan came in third, followed by team Kelly’s Desz and team Legend’s John Holiday.