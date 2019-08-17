‘The Shawshank Redemption’ cast to reunite in Mansfield to celebrate 25th anniversary of film

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Some cast members of the “The Shawshank Redemption” movie will reunite in Ohio for the film’s 25th anniversary celebration.

The Aug. 16-18 celebration of the film shot almost entirely in and around the northern Ohio city of Mansfield will feature various events, including panel discussions with crew and cast members.

The film is currently ranked on the Internet Movie Database (iMDB) as the No. 1 movie of all time.

Organizers say TV personality and film critic Ben Mankiewicz will lead one discussion Friday in Mansfield at the Renaissance Theatre, where the movie premiered in 1994. It will precede a screening of the film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The host of Turner Classic Movies also will moderate another discussion Saturday at the Ohio State Reformatory that served as Shawshank State Prison in the movie.

Tom Clark is the Shawshank Specialist. He really is. The story is set in Maine, but much of the movie was filmed here in Central Ohio, according to WKYC.

“It means a lot to the town of Mansfield,” Clark told us. “It brings hundreds of thousands of tourists here.”

Tourists like the Gregorys. They came all the way from New Jersey, celebrating their 26th anniversary. Stan calls it a “pilgrimage”

“I’m coming home to a place that I’ve never been to, to a place where people believe in hope and all of those things that the movie embodies,” he says.

The film holds a special place in many fans’ hearts, just like Stan’s, who can recite scenes verbatim.

Under Warden Norton’s watchful eye, author Mark Dawidziak signed his new book, “The Shawshank Redmption Revealed”, full of behind the scenes stories about an incredible movie with a message.

If you’re put into a bad environment, you can still keep hope alive to get out of that environment.

A film that still gives us hope, even after 25 years.

A schedule of activities can be found on the Shawshank Trail website .