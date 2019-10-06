‘The Rock’ sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to 100-year-old fan in viral video

(CNN/WCMH) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised one of his biggest fans when he helped a Philadelphia woman celebrate her 100th birthday.

A friend of “Grandmom Grover” shared video of Marie Grover being serenaded by Johnson.

Jamie Klingler, a communications and events expert is friends with Grover’s granddaughter and says Grover has been one of the Rock’s biggest fans for the past three decades, according to media reports.

Klinger had tried to reach the actor through his publicist to arrange the surprise for Grover.

But it was when she tweeted Johnson that he sprang into action, recording the video.

Oh my god-my punt to get @TheRock to wish my best friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work.A friend of a friend is in touch.She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) September 22, 2019

Johnson replied the same day and tweeted, “What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?”

“I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life. Love you right back. You Rock, you!”

Johnson later tweeted, “Stuff like this is always the best part of fame.”