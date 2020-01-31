‘The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest’ special tonight on NBC4

(NBC) — Fans of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise are in for a treat! A new hourlong special will air on NBC4 at 9 p.m. celebrating the newest film in the series, ‘Fast & Furious 9’, opening nationwide in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Featuring the world premiere of the much-awaited movie trailer, this TV event will also include musical performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris, which are part of a Fan Festival taking place in Miami on January 31.

Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos are set to host and there will be special appearances by franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as Fast & Furious newcomer, John Cena, and director Justin Lin.

The event is sponsored by Dodge, Xfinity, IMAX and Castrol Edge.