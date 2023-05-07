SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The largest food drive in the United States has been held in 10,000 cities and towns across 50 states for 30 years, and donating food is as easy as leaving nonperishable food items next to your mailbox.

The National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive began as a discussion in 1991, when NALC leaders and Postmaster General Anthony Frank began to conceptualize a food drive to feed the hungry in 10 American cities. The first drive was so successful that plans to make it a nationwide effort began immediately.

Suggestions from food banks and pantries helped the NALC determine that late spring is when food banks need supplies the most, as they are beginning to run out of Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday donations.

The second Saturday in May, 1993 saw all 50 states participate and the results were astounding: a record-breaking 11+ million pounds of food were collected in one day.

By 2010, NALC food drives reached a milestone: 1 billion pounds of food had been donated from across the nation.

This is the 31st year the nation’s mail carriers have held this donation drive.

To participate, just leave your donation of nonperishable foods next to your mailbox before your mail carrier shows up to deliver your mail on May 13.

“Letter carriers are honored to be able to help people in need,” said Brian Renfroe, NALC President.

Renfroe said mail carriers see the needs in their communities on a daily basis, and they believe it’s important to help.