COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Theatre was damaged overnight during protest in Downtown Columbus, Thursday.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts says it has taken immediate action to secure the Ohio Theatre after it was damaged during the protest for George Floyd.

According to CAPA officials the unofficial estimated damage is roughly $15,000, including smashed windows and a fire in their ticket booth.

The Ohio Theatre has been closed since the first stay-at-home order.