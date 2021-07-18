The most-purchased ice cream flavors in each state, according to Instacart

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 18, Instacart claims to have the scoop on the country’s favorite ice cream flavors.

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s most-purchased flavor — or more specifically, each state’s most-purchased flavor relative to the national average. In other words, the results don’t technically reflect the most popular flavors in each state, but the ones that residents tend to prefer a bit more the rest of the country.

It’s also worth mentioning that Instacart took vanilla completely out of the equation, seeing as it’s “hands down” the most purchased flavor in every single state.

Findings indicated that a whopping 12 states prefer Moose Tracks (i.e., vanilla ice cream with chunks of peanut butter cups and fudge), making it far and away the most-preferred flavor in Instacart’s study. Runners up included rocky road, coffee, green tea and birthday cake-flavored ice cream, each of which earned top marks from five states.

Three states, meanwhile, were alone in their preferences for ice cream: Delaware, which purchases more cherry ice cream than the national average; Pennsylvania, which loves a good mint chip cone; and New Mexico, which can’t get enough chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips.

Using data from online grocery orders and thousands of ice-cream products, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

Complete results and more specific insight into our country’s ice-cream habits can be found at Instacart’s blog. What can’t be found at the blog, however, is Instacart’s baffling reason for including “rainbow sherbet” on a list of ice creams, when it’s common knowledge that sherbet is, at best, ice cream adjacent.