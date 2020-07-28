The Latest: Florida reports more than 9,000 new virus cases

Vice President Mike Pence, center, gestures as he speaks during a news conference with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Don Soffer Clinical Research Center, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. Pence was in Florida to mark the beginning of Phase III trials for a coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported more than 9,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday and a new daily high of 191 deaths.

That brings the total infections to nearly 442,000 and more than 6,100 confirmed deaths, according to the state Health Department. The previous record of daily coronavirus deaths in Florida was 173 last week.

The number of patients treated in hospitals statewide for the coronavirus was steady during the past 24 hours at just over 9,000 — down from about 9,500 a week ago.

Gov. Ron DeSantis planned a news conference Tuesday at an Orlando medical center to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.