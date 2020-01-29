Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Granville Christian Academy Huntington Local Schools Zane Trace Local

‘The Good Place’ series finale will be a supersized goodbye

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

After four seasons of wild plot twists and whimsical story lines about what it means to be a good person, ‘The Good Place’ will come to a conclusion in a special 90 minute supersized episode.

Show producers are being characteristically tight-lipped about the show’s end. An episode synopsis on reveals, “Various conversations occur, between various groups of people in ‘The Good Place’ series finale.” Which is sure to equally frustrate and excite fans.

‘The Good Place’ finale airs on NBC4 Thursday, January 30 at 8:30 p.m.

  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) D’Arcy Carden as Janet, Jameela Jamil as Tahani, Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Bell as Eleanor, William Jackson Harper as Chidi, Ted Danson as Michael, D’Arcy Carden as Janet — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Bell as Eleanor, William Jackson Harper as Chidi, Ted Danson as Michael, D’Arcy Carden as Janet — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Ted Danson as Michael — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Jameela Jamil as Tahani — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Manny Jacinto as Jason — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) William Jackson Harper as Chidi, Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) Ted Danson as Michael, Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: William Jackson Harper as Chidi — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: D’Arcy Carden as Janet — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) D’Arcy Carden as Janet, Ted Danson as Michael — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Ted Danson as Michael — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Bell as Eleanor, William Jackson Harper s Chidi — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) Ted Danson as Michael, Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Ted Danson as Michael — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: D’Arcy Carden as Janet — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
  • THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Ted Danson as Michael — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools