‘The Blacklist’ returns with new twists and turns

(NBC) — “The Blacklist” returns for a new season tonight on NBC.
It took some animated improvisation to wrap up a COVID-19 shortened season of “The Blacklist” last spring.
“I was grateful we were able to get one more show … give them something a little different too,” says Harry Lennix, who plays Harold Cooper on the show.
Now, the Blacklist task force has reassembled for tonight’s premiere, and Elizabeth Keen has secretly taken sides with her mom, Katarina, in order to take down Red Reddington.
That sets the stage for an action-packed season.
“We’re going to be keeping people on their toes this season,” says Lennix.
And the edge of their seats.
Watch “The Blacklist” on NBC4 at tonight at 8 p.m.
About “The Blacklist”
Following the startling revelation that Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed.
“The Blacklist” also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.