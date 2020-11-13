‘The Blacklist’ returns with new twists and turns

(NBC) — “The Blacklist” returns for a new season tonight on NBC.

It took some animated improvisation to wrap up a COVID-19 shortened season of “The Blacklist” last spring.

“I was grateful we were able to get one more show … give them something a little different too,” says Harry Lennix, who plays Harold Cooper on the show.

Now, the Blacklist task force has reassembled for tonight’s premiere, and Elizabeth Keen has secretly taken sides with her mom, Katarina, in order to take down Red Reddington.

That sets the stage for an action-packed season.

“We’re going to be keeping people on their toes this season,” says Lennix.

And the edge of their seats.

Watch “The Blacklist” on NBC4 at tonight at 8 p.m.