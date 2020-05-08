1  of  3
‘The Blacklist’ celebrates 150 episodes with an unexpected guest star

U.S. & World
(NBC) — In a genre-bending move, NBC “Today” show anchor, Al Roker, moonlights alongside James Spader tonight on “The Blacklist.”

The “Today” co-host’s appearance comes as the show celebrates its 150th episode. The celebration came shortly before the coronavirus shut down production on the show’s seventh season.

As a veteran of film, stage and the small screen, Spader says the volume of “Blacklist” episodes is what sets television apart.

“Each of them, really have felt like these little movies you’re making that then piece together to make a big, huge fat long movie,” he laughs.

In tonight’s episode, titled “Roy Cain,” as the Task Force investigates a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors, Reddington reacts to a health scare, while his aide Dembe finds his loyalty tested. Tom Wopat and Laila Robins also guest-star.

Watch the “The Blacklist” tonight at 8 p.m., followed by an all-new “Dateline.”

About “The Blacklist”

Following the startling revelation that Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed.

“The Blacklist” also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

